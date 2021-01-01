Today, a regular meeting of the Russian-Mongolian working group on cross-border cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs of Mongolia was held in the format of video conferencing. The event was organized in the year of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

The Russian delegation was headed by State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, the Mongolian delegation – by Deputy Minister of Justice and Internal Affairs of Mongolia Mrs. Bayarsaikhan Solongoo.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, including the Department of International Cooperation, the Department of Civil Service and Personnel, as well as the heads of the Ministries of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Altai, the Republic of Buryatia, the Republic of Tyva and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory.

During the video conference, the parties discussed practical issues of cross-border cooperation and other relevant areas of interdepartmental interaction. The meeting participants of the stressed that despite the situation related to the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in the world, the cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Justice and Interior of Mongolia in the field of police training remained at a high level. Mongolian students continue their studies at educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia both in full-time mode and with the use of distance educational technologies.

Igor Zubov noted in his speech that the effectiveness of law enforcement work as a whole would largely depend on the coordinated, prompt and effective actions of employees of the border territorial units of internal affairs of the two countries.

The parties stated that at present they do not have significant problematic issues and disagreements. The heads of delegations expressed interest in continuing to jointly address the challenges facing them.