“The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against two members of an organized criminal group. They are accused of embezzling several billion rubles issued by Vnesheconombank as a loan to a timber processing enterprise.

According to investigators, in 2009, the former deputy chairman of Vnesheconombank Anatoly Ballo, together with the head of one of the departments of that organization, Ilgis Valitov, with the aim of stealing bank's funds, entered into a conspiracy with the general director of the timber processing enterprise LLC JV “Arkaim” Aleksandr Lepikhov. Using their official position, the defendants committed, against the will of the owner, an unlawful transfer by Vnesheconombank to the LLC JV “Arkaim” of funds under loan agreements under the guise of financing an investment project of construction of a woodworking complex in the Vaninsky District of the Khabarovsk Territory.

During the investigation, it was established that as a result of an artificially formed need to finance the costs of LLC JV “Arkaim” at the stage of the wood processing complex construction, the cost of the project was deliberately and unreasonably increased. Former Deputy Chairman of Vnesheconombank Anatoly Ballo together with the head of one of the departments of that organization Ilgis Valitov recognized the project as complying with the fundamental principles of selecting projects for financing and came to the conclusion that it would be expedient for Vnesheconombank to participate in its financing, thereby creating conditions for issuing a loan to LLC JV “Arkaim”.

At the same time, the defendants made a number of changes to the documents, including those aimed at transferring funds to the account of a controlled foreign company opened with a bank of the Swiss Confederation, and not to the account of manufacturers of imported technological equipment for wood processing.

Thus, using their official powers out of selfish interest and realizing the illegal nature of their actions, the defendants organized the theft of Vnesheconombank's funds from 2009 to 2012. The funds entrusted to Anatoly Ballo were illegally transferred free of charge and turned in favor of LLC JV “Arkaim”. As a result, Vnesheconombank's property suffered a damage on a particularly large scale. At the rate of the Central Bank of Russia on the dates of the transactions, the amount stolen made several billion rubles.

In June 2021, Anatoly Ballo and Aleksandr Lepikhov were detained in Moscow. On the basis of the evidence collected, Anatoly Ballo and Aleksandr Lepikhov were charged by the investigator of the Administration for the Investigation of Organized Criminal Activity of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, with committing a crime under Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Russian Criminal Code. Ilgis Valitov was charged in absentia with the incriminated act. In 2020, the man escaped from the preliminary investigation bodies and was put on the international wanted list.

During the investigation of the criminal case, the court, at the request of the investigator, seized the property of the group members.

Currently, the criminal case, consisting of 43 volumes, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Meshchansky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.