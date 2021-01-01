“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a citizen of Russia, Vladimir Borisov has been extradited from Bulgaria. He is accused of fraud committed as part of an organized group on a very large scale.

It was preliminarily established that in 2014, the offender, together with other persons, stole state property worth at least 300 million rubles. Having prepared forged documents, the accomplices received the rights to the premises and receivables of JSC “Institute of Architectural and Construction Design”, located in St. Petersburg.

Investigator of the territorial unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Vladimir Borisov fled from the investigation outside of Russia. In July 2017, he was charged in absentia with committing the crime. He was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels.

In October of this year, the defendant was detained in Bulgaria and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.