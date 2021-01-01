“Accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the FPS of Russia, a resident of St. Petersburg Evgeny Terebov, accused of attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs, was extradited to Moscow from Barcelona.

It was preliminarily established that the offender, as part of a group of persons, purchased a large consignment of drugs for the purpose of illegal enrichment. Subsequently, he, together with accomplices, found buyers to whom he planned to sell the prohibited substances.

However, while transporting a part of the drugs intended for sale, one of the group members was detained. And Terebov himself managed to escape from the investigation. He was charged in absentia with committing a crime under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Based on the request of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region in September 2020, the defendant was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels.

As a result of search measures, a month later, in October 2020, he was detained in Spain and today extradited to the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.