On the basis of the SibLI of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the last advanced training course of this year for officers of anti-drug units of the competent authorities of foreign states was held. Distance learning was conducted for employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (through the OSCE).

At the opening ceremony of the training course, the Chief of the institute, Police Major-General Dmitry Kim, noted that the training of Kyrgyz specialists in anti-drug issues has been carried out for several years in various forms (full-time training and advanced training). Since 2018, the Institute has been cooperating with the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic named after E.A. Aliyev in the field of educational and scientific activities. Currently, students from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic are successfully undergoing full-time training at the Institute.

Eduard Lokotunin, a representative of the OSCE Secretariat, addressed the participants of the event with words of welcome, thanked the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the prompt organization of the course, and also stressed the need for a joint fight against drug trafficking of law enforcement agencies of different countries with the participation of the OSCE.

For three days, foreign specialists considered the features of the investigation of crimes related to drug trafficking, operational and investigative counteraction to drug trafficking, as well as the use of information technologies in countering this type of crime. During the classes, the teaching staff of the institute shared with foreign colleagues modern experience in combating drug crime, including that on the Internet, with account of the legislation of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries.

Summing up the results of 2021, it should be noted that under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, 7 advanced training courses in a remote format were held on the basis of the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on anti-drug topics within the framework of the already traditional cooperation with international organizations OSCE and UNODC, as well as for the first time through the ASEAN. Over 100 competent authorities from 14 Central and South-East Asian States were trained in the training courses.