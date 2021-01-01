“The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against members of an interregional organized criminal group. They are accused of illegal sale of large batches of cocaine, hashish and methadone in the territory of the city of Moscow as well as in the Moscow, Ivanovo and Yaroslavl regions.

During the investigation, it was established that the criminal organization was created no later than 2018 and functioned until July 2020. It included five residents of Moscow and the Ivanovo Region. They sold drugs both to their friends and also remotely through on-line stores. For the purpose, the defendants rented premises that were equipped by them for the illegal storage of narcotic drugs and their packaging for subsequent sale. The coordination of the actions of the accomplices was carried out with the help of Internet messengers with the functions of encrypting messages and making anonymous calls.

As a result of investigative actions and operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and their colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region, in July 2020 the group's activities were suppressed. Four of its active participants were detained.

During the investigation of the criminal case, a significant amount of investigative and procedural actions was carried out. More than 70 witnesses were identified and interviewed, a number of searches were made, as a result of which large batches of narcotic drugs, equipment for their packaging, communication equipment and bank cards, as well as several pieces of firearms, ammunition and a live grenade were seized. More than 50 different forensic examinations were carried out, including complex and commission ones: chemical, trasological, fingerprint, genetic, handwriting, computer, phonoscopic, psychological and psychiatric. The conclusions made on their base allowed the investigators to obtain evidence of the involvement of all the defendants in the incriminated acts.

An investigator of the Department for the Investigation of Organized Criminal Activities in the Field of Illicit Drug Trafficking of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation charged three members of the organized group, depending on the role of each of them, with committing several episodes of crimes under articles 228.1, 222 and 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The criminal case, consisting of 50 volumes, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor, was sent to the court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the identities of all accomplices and other episodes of illegal activity are being established.

Earlier, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation approved the indictment and sent to the court for consideration on the merits of the criminal case against another member of the said organized group, who concluded a pre-trial cooperation agreement. The case against him will be considered by the court in a special procedure,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.