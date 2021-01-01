“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of a financial pyramid. Its organizers fraudulently stole citizens' money.

It was preliminarily established that the accomplices placed advertising on the Internet, as well as called potential customers. On behalf of commercial organizations, they offered pensioners to invest their savings in various areas. For example, pharmaceutical activities in the Novosibirsk Region, fishing in the Republic of Karelia, tourism in the Republic of Crimea, the construction of shift camps in the Far Eastern Federal District, organization of container shipping, the development of agricultural lands in the Krasnodar Territory. It should be noted, that the income of investors should have been from 12 to 21% per month.

After conclusion of contracts and receipt of money from citizens, the offenders paid them interest for several months, and then offered to increase the deposit amount on even more favorable terms. For example, one of the depositors succumbed to the persuasion of scams and contributed a total of 80 million rubles.

Subsequently, the accomplices ceased fulfilling their obligations, and disposed at their discretion of the money received.

Investigators of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted four criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Part 4 of Art.159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Police officers with the power support of the Rosgvardia detained nine members of then organized group on suspicion of fraud. With regard to the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

In addition, 22 searches were conducted in the offices and residences of the defendants, during which server equipment, computer equipment, as well as draft records and documents of evidentiary value were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.