“In the Volgograd Region, officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, together with investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volzhsky, suppressed the illegal banking activities generating income on a particularly large scale.

According to preliminary information, the offenders, in violation of the law, for a fee provided services of cashing out and transiting funds received from commercial organizations.

Accomplices created the appearance of financial and economic activity, concluding fictitious contracts between legal entities and controlled firms. More than 300 million rubles were in illegal circulation, and the income received by clandestine bankers amounted to about 19 million rubles.

An investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volzhsky instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Art. 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the operational-search activities, the police, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, detained seven suspects, including the alleged leader of the group.

14 searches were conducted at their places of residence and in offices, during which computer equipment, 26 cell phones, more than 50 bank cards, 32 seals of organizations, as well as draft records and accounting documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

One defendant is under house arrest, in respect of another one a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a ban on certain actions, in respect of five – a measure of procedural coercion in the form of an obligation to appear was chosen.

The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.