In the course of checking the operational information, officers of the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Chertkovsky District detained a 49-year-old local resident for illegal possession of drugs.

During the examination of the suspect's place of residence, plastic bags with marijuana with a total weight of about 6.5 kilograms and seven cannabis bushes were found and seized.

As the detainee explained, he kept narcotic drugs for his own consumption.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Art. 228 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal purchase, storage, transportation, manufacturing, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs”. With respect to defendants a preventive measure was selected pursuant to Art. 91 of the RF Code of Criminal Procedure.