Statistics on the state of crime in January-October of this year is an evidence of the stability of the operational situation in the country. Compared to 11 months last year, the total number of reported crimes decreased by 2%. The trend towards a decrease in the number of criminal acts against the person continues. In particular, there were registered 5.7% fewer murders and attempted murders, and 10.8% fewer cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

Significantly less acts of brigandage were recorded – less by 16.5% and robberies – by 18.6%. The number of thefts decreased by 2.3%, including burglaries – by 16.8%.

It has become safer in public places. The street crimes decreased by almost 7.4%. In parks, squares and streets of settlements there were committed 22.7% less robberies, 4.3% less thefts, 17.8% less facts of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

The number of criminal acts committed by children and adolescents or with their complicity decreased by 15.4%. Persons in a state of alcoholic intoxication committed 8.1% less crimes, while in a state of drug intoxication – 9.2% less crimes.

The growth rate of crimes using information and telecommunication technologies has slowed down. If at the end of six months the increase was 20.3%, then for 11 months it was 7.1%.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation uses all available opportunities to improve and increase the effectiveness of work to combat crime. In cooperation with other departments, measures are being taken to ensure public order in the country.