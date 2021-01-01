The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mineralovodsky Urban District completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 4 of Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”.

The unlawful act was revealed by officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Mineralnye Vody Police.

As established by the investigation, the director of one of the construction enterprises concluded contracts with a kindergarten for a total amount of more than 2.5 million rubles. According to the documents, the man undertook to purchase and install an individual heating station in the preschool institution. However, in the process of fulfilling his obligations, the contractor concluded a contract for the supply of thermal equipment worth significantly lower than originally expected – about 500 thousand rubles.

The defendant realizing that the purchased thermal equipment did not comply with the requirements of the order provided the customer with acts of work performed containing false information about the name of the equipment and the work performed. Thus, the preschool institution transferred the payment for the execution of the contract in the total amount of more than 2.5 million rubles to the bank account of the contractor's company.

The investigator collected sufficient evidence base on the unlawful activities of the defendant. Currently, the completed criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Mineralnye Vody City Court for consideration on the merits.