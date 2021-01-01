As a result of the operational-search measures carried out, operatives and investigators of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region detained the suspect of fraud with obtaining loans on behalf of bank customers.

The police found that since January 2021, a 26-year-old manager of one of the banks in Volgograd, using his personal computer and official position, carried out illegal access to the personal data of bank customers who had previously applied for loans. According to investigators, the suspect purchased SIM cards and on behalf of the bank's customers submitted applications for the conclusion of loan agreements for amounts from 100 thousand to 1 million rubles in the absence of the actual application of these persons to the bank. The Volgograd resident gained access to the personal accounts of customers, signing loan agreements on behalf of the latter with a simple electronic signature. Subsequently, he transferred funds to his accounts or purchased expensive equipment, which he resold via the Internet.

The Investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Territory instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Art. 159.6 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud in the field of computer information”.

During the search at the place of residence of the defendant, dozens of SIM cards, cell phones, computer equipment used in the commission of illegal acts were seized. The police established the involvement of the suspect in the commission of 41 episodes of the illegal activity with the damage amounting to more than 6 million rubles.