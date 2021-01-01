“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, colleagues from the Arkhangelsk and Vologda regions, detained members of the group suspected of stealing money from pensioners.

According to preliminary data, the offenders called elderly citizens and informed them that in connection with the ongoing monetary reform, they needed to exchange the banknotes in their hands. Then couriers, the so-called ‘drops’, came to the gullible pensioner and took away their savings.

The accomplices also used other deception schemes. For example, they told citizens about the compensation allegedly due to them for sanatorium and resort treatment, for which they needed to pay a certain contribution. The scams stole the money transferred by the victims.

In addition, the members of the group posing as social workers under various pretexts entered the apartments of pensioners. While one distracted the owner, the other stole money from the house.

According to available information, each of the accomplices played a certain role, from the selection of the future victim to the distribution of the stolen items. It is known that new participants were instructed on the methods of conspiracy and actions in different situations.

Investigators of investigative units of the internal affairs bodies of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Severodvinsk and Vologda instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes under articles 158 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police, in the course of painstaking work, got on the trail of the offenders and, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, detained three suspects in the capital and in the Smolensk Region.

As a result of searches at their places of residence, cash, bank cards and other items of evidentiary value for criminal cases were seized.

The police suggest that the detainees may be involved in dozens of episodes of illegal acts, the damage from which is several million rubles.

One of the members of the group is also suspected of stealing money from the accounts of bank customers. Using copies of third-party passports, she fraudulently got loans and cashed out money.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Currently, steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the criminal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.