“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, together with colleagues from the Vologda Region, liquidated a drug laboratory producing mephedrone. It was the largest production facility of banned substances in the region, found by police officers over the past 30 years.

The clandestine laboratory was organized by offenders in an abandoned village a hundred kilometers away from the regional center. In a private house, the police found about 15 kilograms of the drug mephedrone, more than three tons of precursors and special equipment. In the same house, with the power support of the Special Purpose Detachment “Grom”, two citizens were detained on suspicion of unlawful activity. It should be noted that the defendants used conspiracy methods: they moved around in cars belonging to other persons, used bank cards issued in the name of other people.

The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.