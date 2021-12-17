“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol, Aleksandr Vasyuk, accused of commercial bribery, was deported from Indonesia to Russia.

According to investigators, in 2017, the offender, holding the position of deputy general director of a construction company, demanded from the managers of the subcontractor to purchase and transfer to him building materials for personal purposes, as well as to build a private house. The defendant threatened not to sign the acts of work performed and to delay payment under the contract in case of refusal,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Due to the fact that Aleksandr Vasyuk left Russia, in 2019, an investigator of the territorial unit of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation charged him in absentia with committing a crime under part 7 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“In 2020, he was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels as requested by the MIA General Administration for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region,” noted Irina Volk.

The defendant was detained in Indonesia and today deported to Russia.