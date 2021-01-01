Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov and Director of the Drug Control Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Habibullo Vohidzoda held a working meeting.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking. Problems of regional security were also touched upon.

Andrey Khrapov and Habibullo Vohidzoda exchanged views, noted the main trends in the development of the drug situation and also outlined the need to intensify the interaction and exchange of operational information on the anti-drug track.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.