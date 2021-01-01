The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee, said that officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, revealed a criminal community. “In the Vladimir Region, police officers suppressed the activities of a group engaged in the production and sale of synthetic drugs. Over 700 kilograms of narcotic drugs and almost three tons of precursors were seized from illegal trafficking,” the MIA Chief emphasized.

In a private household in the Aleksandrovsky District of the Vladimir Region, operatives found a clandestine laboratory in which the offenders synthesized drugs of the cathinone group. According to preliminary estimates, up to one hundred kilograms of prohibited substances could be produced here per month. A reactor, laboratory equipment, 2.7 tons of precursors, 63 kilograms of mephedrone. and over 700 kilograms of the drug in the early stage of readiness were seized. At the scene of the incident, two so-called brewers who had come to the region from the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic were detained.

A few days later, the police got on the trail of alleged accomplices who acted as interregional couriers and holders of wholesale warehouses. In an apartment building in the city of Vladimir, a young man was detained who stored 25 kilograms of mephedrone in his rented home. At the same time, in Smolensk, operatives detained a 27-year-old man and seized five kilograms of a similar substance in his private house.

In addition, at the entrance to the Moscow Region from the direction of the city of Vladimir, police officers stopped a BMW car, in which there were a driver and a passenger suspected of packing and selling drugs in the Central Federal District. 10 kilograms of crystals were found in the foreign car. A study confirmed that the detainees were transporting mephedrone.

Based on those facts, seven criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for in part three of Article 30, part five of Article 228.1 and one criminal case under part five of Article 228.1, as well as under article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees. The preliminary investigation continues.