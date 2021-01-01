The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, informed the participants of the meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee about the seizure of drugs on a particularly large scale by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control in cooperation with colleagues from the Chelyabinsk Region.

“In the Chelyabinsk Region, members of an ethnic criminal group were detained. They organized a channel for the sale of heroin on a particularly large scale. Its sale was carried out on the territory of the Central and Ural Federal Districts. In total, almost 150 kilograms of heroin were seized,” the MIA Chief noted.

According to preliminary data, the offenders sold prohibited substances in a non-contact way through caches.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in Chelyabinsk detained two citizens, natives of the state of a neighboring country, from whom more than 300 grams of heroin were seized. According to available information, they performed the roles of so-called storekeepers and collected large batches of goods from caches in the forests of the suburbs for subsequent sale through a network of cache-fillers.

In the course of further work in the Samara Region, when transporting narcotic substances to Chelyabinsk, police officers detained an alleged interregional courier. Under the upholstery of his car, about 10 kg of heroin was found.

At the place of residence of the man – in a private house located in the Ramensky Urban District of the Moscow Region – searches were conducted using a service dog. The police found caches equipped in the basement and in the ceiling, from which heroin with a total weight of more than 141 kg was seized. Another alleged member of the group was detained in the same house.

An investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chelyabinsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Art. 30 and Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

Currently, measures aimed at identifying possible accomplices to illegal activities are continued.