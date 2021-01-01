Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, held a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee (SAC) via videoconferencing.

The first topic discussed by the participants of the event was the organization of activities undermining the economic foundations of crime in the field of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

The Minister noted that the topic was still relevant: “Only in January-October, the internal affairs bodies revealed the facts of legalization of drug revenues totaling over four hundred million rubles. Compared to the same period last year, this is almost a twofold increase,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev added that this was largely the result of successful interaction with financial intelligence units.

The Chairman of the SAC has stressed that the task of identifying drug revenues is constantly becoming more complicated: “I mean the transition of the financial component of drug trafficking from the banking sector to the area of digital assets and cryptocurrency transactions. An important step in the formation of a legal barrier to this process was the 259th Federal Law, which fixed the concept of “digital currency” and the rules for its circulation. Let me remind you that it came into force on January 1 of this year.”

In the future, amendments to criminal legislation should be made. This is necessary to ensure the possibility of arrest and confiscation of drug proceeds converted into digital assets.

Then the results of the measures taken to improve the efficiency of the narcological service functioning were summed up. This direction is one of the strategic priorities of the anti-drug policy and the government has approved an appropriate set of measures and determined the timing of their implementation.

To date, much has already been done both in terms of personnel training and in terms of legal regulation of the provision of medical care. At the same time, the issue of equipping medical institutions with laboratory equipment for the diagnostics of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances remains acute. As one of the possible solutions, from the point of view of economic feasibility and cost reduction, the creation of interregional reference centers for chemical and toxicological research was proposed.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized that libraries of mass spectra of psychoactive compounds and their metabolites provide a wide range of diagnostic tools. The participants of the event exchanged views and identified priority steps for the formation of a domestic bank of mass spectra.

The committee traditionally paid special attention to the prevention of drug addiction among the younger generation. “At the end of last year, the number of minors who committed crimes or administrative offenses related to drug trafficking decreased by 8%. The number of adolescents who are under the influence of drugs at the time of the unlawful act has decreased by almost the same value,” the Minister said, “However, for families who have encountered with the problem of drug addiction, neither these nor other statistical indicators have absolutely no significance. The primary task of all subjects in the sphere of prevention is not to proceed from general trends, even if they are positive, but to fight for the health and life of each individual child.”

The MIA Chief gave several examples of successful seizure of significant volumes of drugs carried out by law enforcement agencies, and stressed: “We must very clearly understand: no matter how large is the volume of prohibited substances we remove from illegal trafficking, this is not enough. It is necessary to change the very attitude of adolescents to drug addiction, to consistently form an anti-drug ideology.” The meeting participants agreed that great potential lies in strategic documents, in particular, in the Concept for the Prevention of the Use of Psychoactive Substances in the Educational Environment, approved in June this year, and discussed the progress of its implementation.

During the event, the plan of meetings of the State Anti-Drug Committee for 2022 was also approved.