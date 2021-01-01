Officers of the East Siberian Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with colleagues from the Irkutsk customs, suppressed the activities of an organized criminal group engaged in smuggling timber and lumber to one of the Asian countries.

Four Russians (a woman and three men), as well as a citizen of a foreign state who is the organizer of the criminal group, are suspected of committing the crimes. All of them are involved in the illegal activities of the company operating in the territory of the Taishetsky District of the Irkutsk Region.

It was established that the suspects, in order to obtain material benefits, created an organized criminal group engaged in the export of illegally harvested timber. The company's accountant concluded foreign economic contracts with foreign partners for the supply of wood, the rest of the group carried out customs clearance and shipment of timber for export. To confirm the legality of the timber purchase, the suspects submitted false documents confirming the right to own, use and dispose of the exported timber.

Across the border of Russia, the attackers exported round timber (sawlogs) from aspen, as well as softwood lumber from pine and fir, purchased under fictitious documents from unidentified persons with a total volume of more than 8.4 thousand cubic meters with a market value of over 56 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the of the East Siberian Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against members of the organized criminal group and unidentified persons on the fact of smuggling strategically important goods in the amount of 4 thousand cubic meters with a total value of 29.7 million rubles. The Irkutsk customs office instituted two criminal cases against the same persons on the smuggling of strategically important goods with a total volume of 4.4 thousand cubic meters and with a total value of 26.4 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal cases are combined into one proceeding and are being investigated by investigators of the transport police of the Angara area. In relation to three suspects, including the organizer of the criminal group, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, and two other suspects are under house arrest.