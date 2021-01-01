In the course of checking the operational information and implementing operational-search measures, officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia, together with the regional department of the FSB of Russia, with the support of the Rosgvardia fighters, detained three men aged from 25 to 36 years on suspicion of extorting money.

On the evening of December 8, the suspects set up a meeting with the entrepreneur in a cafe on the Aptekarskaya Embankment in order to extort 18.8 million rubles from him. In a short time, the conversation escalated into a verbal conflict, and one of the suspects secretly pulled out an object that looked like a gun, and got ready to use it. In connection with the threat to the life and health of the victim, it was decided to detain the suspects.

All the three detainees have been taken to the police division. During the search, the police seized a traumatic pistol from one of them.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Petrogradsky District of St. Petersburg instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Art. 163 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspects were detained pursuant to Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. For two offenders, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of house arrest, and for one – in the form of arrest. Measures aimed at identifying additional episodes of the suspects' criminal activity are underway.