“The evidence collected by the Inquiry unit of the General Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the Irkutsk Region and operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption became the basis for instituting a criminal case on the creation of an organized criminal community of “black loggers” operating in the Kachugsky District.

According to investigators, the structure of the criminal organization included the 32-year-old leader, 5 foremen and over 30 workers who harvested wood. It was established that the defendants used documents of a local peasant farm, giving the right to cut down trees and process lumber for various needs. At the same time, the offenders, having cover documents, harvested commercial varieties of wood outside the rental base allocated for these purposes and sold that wood at market value.

To record the illegal actions, the police investigative and operational group repeatedly went on off-road vehicles to hard-to-reach taiga areas of the terrain. Significant assistance to the investigation was provided by caring local residents, thanks to whom a significant witness base was formed.

During the investigative actions at the addresses of residence of the defendants, 14 vehicles were seized, including tractors, trucks, cars, as well as accounting documents, digital data carriers and other items of evidentiary value.

According to expert assessment, the damage caused to the forest fund of the Russian Federation exceeded 30 million rubles.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted in connection with the activities of the black loggers on the grounds of crimes under articles 210 and 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.