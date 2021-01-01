“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with the Economic Security Service of the FSB of Russia suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of illegal banking activities.

Investigators found that the offenders provided services of currency exchange, transit of funds abroad and other shadow banking transactions, charging a commission fee of 6.5%. The defendants used the details and bank accounts of controlled fictitious companies, to which, under the guise of payment for the supply of vegetables and fruits from abroad, customer funds were transferred. In fact, financial and economic activities were not carried out.

According to preliminary data, the illegal turnover exceeded one billion rubles, and the income from the illegal activities – 65 million rubles.

An investigator of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Art. 172 of the Russian Criminal Code. With the participation of the Rosgvardia, 19 searches were conducted at the defendants' residence addresses and in office premises. Seals, financial and economic documentation, computer equipment and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Currently, two citizens have been detained on suspicion of carrying out the illegal activities. House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.