“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic suppressed the activities of a clandestine workshop in which alcoholic beverages were produced without an appropriate license.

In the warehouse on the outskirts of the city of Cherkessk, the police found equipment for the production of alcoholic beverages, as well as 2300 bottles of finished products of various names and alcohol-containing liquid in polymer containers with a total volume of about four thousand liters. During the study, toxic micro-impurities uncharacteristic of vodka and alcohol were found in samples of the seized liquid.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Cherkessk has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A 43-year-old resident of the village of Bavuko is suspected of organizing the illegal production. The court chose in respect of him a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.