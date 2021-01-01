“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow in cooperation with the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption and the FSB of Russia suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of storing, transporting and selling counterfeit banknotes.

Investigators found that the offenders organized a channel for the sale of counterfeit banknotes in the capital. In just one of the banks, under the guise of currency exchange transactions, they handed over to employees of the credit institution 50 thousand euros with signs of forgery.

A technical and forensic study conducted by specialists of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow confirmed that those banknotes were made using a combined method and were fakes.

Based on this fact an investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 186 of the Russian Criminal Code.

There is reason to believe that the defendants systematically sold counterfeit Euros, US dollars, as well as banknotes of the Bank of Russia in the city of Moscow.

Nine searches were conducted in Moscow and the Moscow Region, during which the seals of organizations, funds totaling over a million rubles, draft records, bank cards, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value were seized.

Currently, four suspects have been detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.