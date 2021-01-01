In October of this year, an employee of one of the network stores of cellular communication of the city turned to the police department with a statement about the theft. She reported that unknown persons had penetrated the cell phone salon and secretly stole 36 cell phones.

During the operational-search measures, officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm established that a 38-year-old local resident, previously convicted of similar offenses, was involved in the crime. The offender at night penetrated the cellular communication pavilion, located in the shopping center of the Territorial capital. His loot included mobile phones of various brands stored in a safe.

Also, the police found that during the two autumn months the young man committed 4 similar crimes in the territory of Perm. The offender stole mobile phones, tablets and a laptop in other home appliance stores. The total damage caused to companies amounted to more than 1.1 million rubles.

The detainee admitted his guilt and said that the stolen goods were sold in the territory of the neighboring region, and the proceeds were spent on personal needs.

Criminal cases have been instituted on all facts of embezzlement of property on the grounds of the crime under Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The investigation is on-going.