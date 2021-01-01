Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to investigators, a local resident born in 1988 ordered household appliances and clothing via the Internet. Before receiving the goods, he canceled the order, made a refund, but, misleading the employees of a point of issue of goods, managed to collect the parcel.

Thus, the Internet-store suffered a damage amounting to more than 900 thousand rubles.

Currently, the man is charged with committing over forty episodes of the illegal activity.

Measures are being taken to collect and consolidate the evidence base.