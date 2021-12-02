Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region received information about the involvement of a resident of Saransk born in 2001 in the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs.

On December 2, 2021, as a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained by the police in the entrance of an apartment building located on Victory Avenue in the city of Penza.

In the apartment where the young man lived, an inspection of the scene of the incident was carried out, as a result of which police officers found and seized a polymer bundle with a crystalline substance, as well as a respirator, empty gripper-bags, a cell phone and bank cards.

The seized substance was sent to the Forensic Center of the MIA Administration for the Penza Region for analysis. According to the expert opinion the seized substance was a narcotic drug – mephedrone, weighing 639 grams.

The young man confessed to the crime. According to him, he works as a cache-filler in one of the on-line stores. He received this drug through a cache in the city of Penza.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.