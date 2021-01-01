Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Labinsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 39-year old resident of the Dinsky District on the grounds of an offense under Art. 159 and Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the chief agronomist of an agricultural enterprise, taking advantage of trusting relations with the management of the organization and other employees, made orders for the supply of pesticides and seeds from counterparties. The offender did not supply the received goods to customers who had concluded contracts with the enterprise, but sold them to third parties.

Officers of the company tried to contact customers, but could not reach them, as the attacker had changed the subscriber numbers of customers by one digit, and the phones of the company's employees were blacklisted so that customers could not reach them and make claims about the absence of deliveries of goods.

As an interim measure to compensate for the damage caused, the court, at the request of the investigator, seized the immovable property and the land plot belonging to the man.

Also, the investigation established that the man had appropriated and turned into his property the inventory of the organization with a total value of about 300,000 rubles.

As a result of the unlawful activities, the company suffered a damage of 1,930,000 rubles.

The man spent the proceeds on gambling on the Internet.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Labinsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.