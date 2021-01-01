“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Ussuriysk seized about two tons of seafood from illegal circulation.

According to preliminary data, two individual entrepreneurs purchased a wholesale batch of seafood without marking provided for by law. Then the offenders sold products in retail outlets on the territory of Ussuriysk.

In the course of the activities carried out, the police seized from a garage box, refrigerated containers and pavilions red caviar and salmons, a large volume of shrimp and parts of crabs. The total value of the seized products exceeds 1.3 million rubles.

An investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Ussuriysk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 4 of Art. 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the man a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.