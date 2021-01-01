“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novogireevo District of Moscow detained three suspects of the theft of donations from parishioners of an Orthodox church in the east of Moscow.

It was established that several offenders entered the temple on Svobodny Avenue and stood in front of the icons near the donation box. Using a special device, one of them removed banknotes from the box. At this time, the rest of the accomplices tightly surrounded him, blocking the other citizens' view.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novogireevo District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers detained three citizens with a previous criminal record who arrived in the capital from the Volga Area. The search for another accomplice is ongoing.

There are grounds to believe that the suspects could be involved in similar unlawful acts committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region. In respect of them, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.