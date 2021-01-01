In the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand, Bangkok, within the framework of the 4th Ministerial Conference on Transport under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), a meeting was held on the theme “Saving lives on Asia-Pacific roads”.

At the meeting, a video message was given by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, who represented the interests of the Russian Federation in the ESCAP.

In his speech, Aleksandr Gorovoy noted the importance of solving the tasks relevant for all the countries of the Asia-Pacific region related to the implementation in 2021-2030 of the Global Plan for the Decade of Actions to Ensure Traffic Safety. The announced goal of the Decade is to reduce by 50% the deaths and injuries in road traffic accidents worldwide. Efforts are supposed to focus on developing and least developed countries.

First Deputy Minister thanked the experts of the World Health Organization for developing a new global plan of action and called on other states to support the activities of the UN in this direction, like the Russian Federation was doing. This undoubtedly created the necessary contingency to intensify efforts at the global level to reduce road traffic injuries.

Aleksandr Gorovoy spoke about the work to ensure road safety in our country and stressed that it resulted in saved human lives, reduced severity of the consequences of road accidents and reduced economic damage from them.

With the account of the leading role of the Russian Federation in the international cooperation in ensuring road safety, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation expressed readiness for further active cooperation, noting adequate material, technical and financial support for relevant activities as one of the most important conditions for achieving the goal of the Second Decade.

Photo – Twitter of the Russian Embassy in Thailand.