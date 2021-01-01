The duty-unit of the police administration for the Urban District of Khimki received a statement from a 74-year-old local resident that unknown persons fraudulently stole 1.5 million rubles from her.

As a result of operational search measures, criminal investigation officers identified and detained in the Krasnogorsky District a previously convicted 18-year-old resident of Moscow, suspected of committing the unlawful act.

According to available information, the detainee arrived at the victim's residence address and took money from her for not bringing to criminal responsibility her daughter, who had allegedly become the culprit of the traffic accident in which a girl was injured.

The offender explained that he had found work as a courier on the Internet. On the phone, unknown persons indicated the addresses at which he was supposed to collect money, and then transfer it to certain bank accounts, getting interest on each transferred amount.

The suspect's involvement in the commission of similar crimes committed in the territory of the Urban District against two local residents born in 1933 and 1945 was established. As a result of illegal actions, 340 thousand rubles were stolen.

Criminal investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case against the young man on the grounds of a crime under Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected by the Khimkinsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, additional measures are being taken to identify and detain participants in criminal activities.