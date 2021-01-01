Late at night, at the stationary police post “Malinovka,” traffic police inspectors of the Traffic Police Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan stopped a Chevrolet driven by a 22-year-old resident of Moscow to check documents.

During the document check, the driver was incredibly nervous and behaved suspiciously, in connection with which it was decided to conduct a personal search and a search of the vehicle. As a result of the inspection in the luggage compartment of the car, namely at the very bottom, six bundles with a powdery substance were found.

Everything found by the police was seized and sent for examination. The results of the forensic study of the contents showed that the substance in them was a narcotic drug weighing about 8.5 kg.

The man was detained and delivered to the police division. During the interrogation, the detainee explained that he got a job of a drug “cache-filler.” Communication with the curator was established vis one of the messengers. His duties included collecting wholesale batches of drugs, repackaging them and equipping retail caches.

A criminal investigation into the fact has been instituted on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.