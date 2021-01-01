Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Kashira and the traffic police department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region on suspicion of drug trafficking detained a 25-year-old native of one of the republics of Central Asia, who moved by car as a passenger on the M-4 “Don” highway. During the inspection, the police found and seized at least three hundred polyethylene bundles.

Based on the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic – N-methylephedrone with a total mass of over five hundred grams. According to the offender's explanation, he transported drugs for placement in a cache in Rostov-on-Don, having previously taken them from a cache in Moscow.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 30 and Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Kashirsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.