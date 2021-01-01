“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) suppressed the activities of an interregional criminal community of drug traffickers.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders were engaged in the sale of large batches of narcotic drugs through an on-line store in the shadow segment of the Internet. Criminal goods were sold on the territory of at least twelve regions of the Russian Federation in a contactless way.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers and staff of the regional Department of the FSB of Russia detained six participants in the illegal scheme. More than 16 kg of synthetic drugs were seized from caches equipped by them in Moscow, Izhevsk, Yakutsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Vladivostok and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. According to experts, this is enough to produce eighty-five thousand average doses, the cost of which on the illegal market is more than ninety-five million rubles.

According to investigators, two detainees were active members of a criminal community who involved citizens in the drug business and subsequently coordinated the activities of couriers and cache-fillers. At the same time, the defendants did not know each other and communicated exclusively through instant messengers.

Investigators of the Department for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by Article 30 and Article 228.1 and part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The remaining four detainees were charged with attempted sale of narcotic drugs, committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure with regard to four suspects and two others are placed under house arrest. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.