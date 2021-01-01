“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory solved the crime thanks to the assistance of the suspect's mother.

Recall that the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Achinsky” received a message from the head of a credit and cash office of the financial organization about the theft of fifteen million rubles, forty-nine thousand five hundred dollars and forty-nine thousand two hundred euros belonging to the institution.

The police found that the cashier of the credit and cash office born in 1991 participated in the crime. On the same day, her mother reported her daughter missing.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Achinsky” instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense under part. Four of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”.

To provide practical assistance in solving the crime, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory were sent to the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Achinsky.” The operatives once again checked the family and other connections of the suspect. After analyzing the materials received, one of the criminal investigation officers suggested that the suspect's mother was actually aware of her whereabouts. It was decided to talk to her again. During the conversation, one of the operatives managed to build a constructive relationship with the woman. As a result, she convinced her daughter to stop hiding and surrender to the police.

Currently, the woman is in the police division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Achinsky,” police officers are working with her, all the circumstances of the incident are being clarified,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.