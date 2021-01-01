“Investigator of the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District has completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against four persons who are accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In December 2019, in the city of Vladikavkaz of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, police officers revealed a fact of illegal use of third company's trademark in the manufacture of counterfeit mineral water.

The investigation established that the defendants, for the purpose of personal enrichment, purchased consumables and labels with the logos of a well-known trademark. Then, using the obtained materials, they manufactured falsified products and organized a system for their sale. In total, police officers seized more than forty-one thousand bottles of counterfeit products with a volume of 1.5 liters each from illegal trafficking. The total damage caused to the right holder, has exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal investigation against the defendants is completed and the case is handed over to the prosecutor's office for approval of the indictment.

In June of this year, a criminal case against an accomplice in the illegal activities of the defendants was also sent to court. It was made into a separate proceeding in connection with the conclusion of a pre-trial cooperation agreement,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.