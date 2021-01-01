“Today, a number of media and telegram-channels disseminated information about the signing of the MIA of Russia order “On Approval of the Police Procedure for Informing the Owner about the unlocking of his Vehicle by a Police Officer, if such unlocking was carried out in his absence.”

This information is not true. The draft of this MIA of Russia order is currently undergoing public discussion and independent anti-corruption expert analysis required by law. The same applies to the draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “On Approval of the Procedure for Informing by the Police of the Owner of a Dwelling and (or) Citizens Living in it About the Case of Penetration of a Police Officer into the Dwelling, if Such Penetration has Taken Place in Their Absence.”

We call on media representatives to responsibly approach the preparation of materials on the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and seek the necessary comments from the MIA press center,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.