“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Kemerovo Region, together with colleagues from Novokuznetsk detained four fraud suspects.

According to investigators, unidentified persons called elderly residents of the region and introduced themselves as their relatives. They reported that they had had a traffic accident or ended up in a hospital, and urgently needed money.

Gullible pensioners handed over money to couriers, whose faces were hidden by protective masks. After some time, the elderly called back their relatives and found out that everything was fine with them, after which they contacted the police.

As a result of operational search measures, the police have established the identity of the couriers. They were four residents of the city of Novosibirsk. The offenders were detained immediately after they took a large amount of money from an 89-year-old pensioner in the city of Novokuznetsk.

It turned out that the detainees were in collusion with the callers and knew for sure knew that citizens were transferring savings fraudulently lured from them by the scams.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

Part of the stolen money as well as mobile phones, SIM cards and other items of evidentiary value were found in the car and the apartment rented by them.

According to available information, 18 residents of the Kemerovo Region suffered from the actions of the group. The total damage caused by them amounts to about 2 million rubles.

Currently, steps are being taken to identify and detain other persons involved in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.