Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and of the MIA of Russia National Central Bureau of Interpol detained a man wanted for unlawful detention and causing serious bodily harm that led to the death of the victim, committed on in the Republic of Moldova.

It was preliminarily established that the suspect, being in a hostile relationship with his acquaintance, demanded money from him. Having failed in achieving the desired result, the offender beat the man and locked him in the cellar, where the man died from injuries received.

The law enforcement authorities of the Republic of Moldova instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 151 and Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Moldova. The suspect fled from the investigation and was put on the federal wanted list.

As a result of operational-search measures taken by officers of the MIA of Russia, with the power support of Rosgvardia, the wanted person was detained in the north-west of the capital. Currently, an extradition check is being carried out with respect to him.