“Representatives of German law enforcement agencies handed over to officers of the NCB of Interpol of the MIA of Russia and the FPS of Russia a citizen of Moldova Mikhail Nikolaev, accused of attempted sale of drugs and participation in a criminal community.

According to available information, the offender, as part of a criminal community, organized as one of the perpetrators, the delivery of narcotic drugs from Spain to Russia and took part in the sale of hashish with a total mass of more than 13 kg.

In January 2020, the defendant was charged in absentia with committing crimes under part 2 of Article 210, part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In the same month, he was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from an investigator of the Department for Investigation of Organized Criminal Activities in the Field of Illicit Drug Trafficking of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department.

In February 2021, the defendant was detained in Germany. The Tverskoy District Court of the city of Moscow chose in respect of the defendant in absentia a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

From 2012 to 2019, officers of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia, the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, together with foreign colleagues from the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Moldova and Belarus, within the framework of the special operation “Pyrenean Kink”, identified and brought to criminal responsibility fifty-four participants of an international drug syndicate. More than one ton of the drug hashish was withdrawn from the illegal circulation.

In the period from 2017 to 2020, officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia sent to courts six criminal cases organized into separate proceedings against the head of the structural unit and active participants of the criminal community on the facts of more than twenty crimes committed by them under Articles 210, 228.1 and 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Based on the results of their consideration, guilty verdicts were handed down, the defendants were sentenced to long terms of imprisonment (from 7.5 to 17 years).

In addition, earlier on the territory of Russia, seventeen persons had been convicted for committing certain crimes in the field of drug smuggling and sale, who were later identified as participants in this international drug syndicate.

In the republics of Belarus and Moldova, five active participants of the criminal organization were convicted.

Currently, on the territory of the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Moldova, criminal prosecution continues against twenty-three members of the criminal community detained in the territory of those states.

Also, officers of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation sent two criminal cases to the competent authorities of the Republic of Moldova against two leaders and one member of a criminal community for bringing them to criminal responsibility in the territory of that state.

The investigation of the criminal case by the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia continues. There are seven alleged leaders and fifteen members of the criminal community on the international wanted list, against whom decisions have been made to prosecute them as indictees.