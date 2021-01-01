“Today in the city of Barcelona, the Spanish law enforcement agencies handed over to officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia Alexei Prigoda, accused of receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount.

According to preliminary data, in 2012-2013, Prygoda's lawyer and a number of officials received a large illegal remuneration from the general director of a construction company located in the city of Ufa for concluding a land lease agreement in violation of the law.

More than sixteen million rubles were transferred to the settlement account of the defendant's lawyer's office. In addition, the accomplices were registered the ownership of ten apartments in houses under construction worth more than fifty-seven million rubles.

In January 2014, a criminal case was instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant left the territory of Russia and was put on the international wanted list. The man was detained in Spain.

Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a citizen of Russia, Valery Kovalenko accused of fraud, has been extradited from Spain.

According to preliminary data, in the period from 2016 to 2019, the defendant created an organized group with the aim of stealing citizens' savings. While staying abroad, the offenders called Russians who had previously purchased dietary supplements. Frauds convinced the interlocutors that they had bought counterfeit goods and were entitled to a compensation. To get it, it was allegedly necessary to pay income tax, transportation costs and other services.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The police suggest that the defendant may be involved in more than fifty episodes of the illegal activity.

Based on the request of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region in the Spring of 2020, Kovalenko was put on the international wanted list and detained a few months later in Spain,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.