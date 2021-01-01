“Operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained a group consisting of ten residents of the capital. They are suspected of a series of frauds related to car-insurance.

It was preliminarily established that the organizer of the group involved his acquaintances in the illegal activities. According to the developed plan, they staged traffic accidents. After that, they turned to various insurance companies and received compensation for car repairs. However, instead of restoring the car, the attackers took the money, got insurance from another organization, and again simulated a traffic accident. The total amount of illegally received payments exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

Police officers, with the power support of officers of the Rosgvardia special units, made searches at the detainee’s places of residence. Four cars that participated in staged accidents, as well as cash and documents of evidentiary value, were seized.

Officers of the Investigative Department of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted six criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.