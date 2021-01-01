“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case instituted against four people. They are accused of attempts to illegally acquire, store, transport and sell narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale.

During the investigation, it was established that a 30-year-old resident of St. Petersburg had accepted an offer to become a regional representative of a store selling drugs that worked in the shadow segment of the Internet. He moved to Simferopol and organized regular deliveries of large batches of prohibited substances from the Northern capital and other regions of Russia.

Private postal services were used for transportation, illegal cargo was hidden in metal tanks for heating systems. Drugs were transferred in a contactless way to accomplices in the criminal scheme, who packaged them in small-scale wholesale and retail batches for caches for subsequent distribution in the territory of Sevastopol, the Republic of Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory.

The group included at least three other people who also got jobs online and were not acquainted with their accomplices. Using conspiracy techniques and fictitious names, they communicated exclusively through instant messengers. To store and package criminal goods, they rented houses, apartments and garages in the regions in which they conducted criminal business.

The suspects were detained by officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol with the support of the “Grom” special unit. Searches were conducted in the houses and other premises used by the defendants. A total of more than 15 kilograms of amphetamine, mephedrone, ecstasy, cocaine, LSD, hashish, marijuana, as well as 16 kilograms of precursors of prohibited substances were seized.

In addition, as a result of the analysis of the records seized from the group members, on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, 25 drug caches arranged by the offenders were found.

The detainees were charged with committing crimes under Articles 30, 228, 228.1 and 228.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation is currently completed. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Nakhimovsky District Court of the city of Sevastopol for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.