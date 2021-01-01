“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region detained an 18-year-old resident of the regional center. He is suspected of committing a series of fraudulent actions against pensioners.

It is preliminarily established that the detainee was a member of the group that committed remote fraud on the regular. An unknown person called the home phones of elderly citizens posing as their granddaughter. She reported that she was the culprit of a traffic accident in which people were injured, and she had to pay a compensation - from 400 to 800 thousand rubles for exemption from criminal liability.

Then another woman joined the conversation, who introduced herself as an attorney and found out how much money the interlocutors could give in the next few minutes. Agreeing to any amount, the accomplice in the criminal scheme demanded to wrap the cash in bed linen and give the bundle to the taxi driver, who would soon arrive. Only after parting with their savings, pensioners called relatives and learned that nothing terrible had happened to them.

The key link in the chain of money transfer was the courier, who took the money from taxi drivers and transferred it to a bank account controlled by the leaders of the group. For three days, the unknown person became an accomplice to six episodes of crimes with a damage amounting to 920 thousand rubles. The victims were residents of Omsk aged from 80 to 90.

As a result of the operational-search activities the Omsk police identified the suspect and detained him. The young man told investigators that he was offered a job in the chat of the Internet messenger and was warned about its criminal nature. His earnings were 10 percent of the amount that they managed to lure from cheated people. He never met with the organizers and other participants of illegal activities, but during telephone conversations with them he heard the accent characteristic of citizens of one of the neighboring countries.

The Investigative units of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court took into account the fact that the detainee was already a defendant in a criminal case on drug trafficking, and chose a preventive measure in the form remand in custody. According to preliminary information, a month ago the offender tried to make money on the sale of a batch of mephedrone through a cache.

The police are taking measures to establish all episodes of the criminal activity and all the accomplices,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.