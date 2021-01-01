“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region detained two suspects of kidnapping under the guise of providing services to persons suffering from alcohol and drug addiction.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders created a website where they offered services of care of citizens in a rehabilitation center. Turning to representatives of this organization, relatives paid for the treatment of their loved ones, after which the latter were forcibly transported to the rented premises.

At the same time, the staff of the rehabilitation center did not have medical education and, in fact, did not provide people with the necessary assistance. At various periods of time, the suspects illegally held more than 20 people within the walls of the institution. The defendants used violence, moral and psychological pressure on them. The victims contacted their relatives once a week, and all phone calls were under strict control.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified two suspects and, with the participation of colleagues from the regional department of the Rosgvardia, detained them in the territory of the Orenburgsky District,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

A criminal investigation into this fact was instituted by the investigator of the Investigation Department for the Orenburg Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 126 of the RF Criminal Code. The preliminary investigation continues.