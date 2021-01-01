The State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held a working meeting with the Secretary-General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) Lazaire Comenescu.

In the course of the dialog, the parties discussed topical issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies of the member states of the BSEC Organization for Combating Crime.

“The coming year, 2022, will be a jubilee year for the Organization. We expect to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its foundation with new approaches to joint work,” said Igor Zubov.

Lazaire Comenescu was informed about the MIA of Russia plans to hold a number of thematic events in 2022, including the events within the framework of the Russian chairmanship in the BSEC Organization in the second half of 2022.

The State Secretary - Deputy Minister also spoke about the results of the meeting of the BSEC Organization Working Group on Cooperation in Combating Crime, especially in its Organized Forms, held on December 7. In 2021, the activities of the Working Group are coordinated by the Russian Federation.

Lazaire Comenescu, on his part, noted the great contribution of the Russian Federation to the activities of the BSEC Organization in various areas.

Igor Zubov thanked the Secretary-General of the Organization for the constructive meeting and expressed his commitment to further fruitful cooperation.