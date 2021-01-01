“Investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region completed the preliminary investigation into the criminal case against six residents of various regions of Russia. They are accused of committing 80 episodes of fraud in the field of computer information.

Investigators found that on various electronic trading platforms, the offenders found phone numbers of citizens who placed ads. Then they sent those subscribers SMS messages containing links to Internet sites with malicious software.

After citizens opened messages, special software was installed on their phones, with the help of which the defendants gained access to the personal accounts of the victims in mobile banking systems. The stolen funds were transferred to controlled accounts, after which they were cashed out.

The illegal activities of the participants in the fraudulent scheme were stopped by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region in 2016.

Four accomplices have been charged with committing 75 episodes of crimes under part 4 of Article 159.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Two more defendants are charged of five crimes under part 2 of Article 159.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The victims are residents of 27 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and the size of the criminal case has amounted to more than 200 volumes.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Rybinsky City Court of the Yaroslavl Region for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.