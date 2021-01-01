“Officers of the MIA of Russia linear division at the Tolmachevo Airport detained a married couple for violating public order on the plane.

The police division received a message from a representative of the airline that there was a need for police officers’ arrival on board the aircraft of the flight Bishkek-Novosibirsk.

At the scene, transport police detained a man and his wife, who during the flight in business class consumed alcoholic beverages and bothered passengers. At the same time, the offender used obscene language and did not react to the demands of the crew to stop illegal actions. During the man's detention, his wife punched a police patrol officer in the back.

Protocols on administrative offenses were compiled against the citizen under Articles 20.1, 20.20 and 20.6.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are deciding on the issue of instituting a criminal case against the female passenger who had hit the policeman,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.